Transcript for Apple rumored to have new iPad coming.

If today's ignites new details about a possible new apple product online tech report says the new iPad will have a ten and a half inch screen. That's larger than the current iPad air but smaller than the iPad pro. The report says it will be unveiled next month. And FaceBook CEO Mark Zuckerberg invading in his typical gray shirt and jeans firm racing out. It's billionaire took to FaceBook flattering got into the passenger seat next in NASCAR's Dale Earnhardt junior. And the F bombs flew they got up to fifteen freed them a 170. Miles an hour. Well some advice to those are planning a very happy Saint Patrick's Day leave yourself on the home. New analysis from phone repair company say there's a 25%. Jump in damaged phones on the holiday and that figure could be hired this year because they hiding today. Ball on a Friday. All those people behind it turns to celebrate yes they will lose your tech but it didn't.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.