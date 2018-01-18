Transcript for Apple ships first batch of HomePod units

It's a basic rights of first batch of Apple's home Potts a new report says a supplier of the Smart speaker has shipped one million units to apple hinting. They could be available soon. And Nintendo is coming out with some do it yourself cardboard accessories they're designed to or with Nintendo's switch by turning its controllers into a piano. Or fishing rod or other game cards. And people are now getting tattoos. Beckham speak today and get you upload any sound clip to an app called skin motion and artists then takes the sound away from the have been makes attached to. If you can scanned the tattoo would they have the audio clip is played for one man it was a chance to keep the voice fell from his grandmother who recently passed. Citi's and can be made up from any recorded sounds pretty cool via. Those are sequenced have a great day.

