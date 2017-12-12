Apple takes over the music-recognition service Shazam

The deal is estimated to be worth over $400 million.
In today's tech liked apple is taking over the music recognition service Suzanne the deal is estimated to be worth 400 million dollars. Apple says Suzanne has been one of the most popular IOS apps no word on Apple's plans for the app. And attention Atari fans pre orders for the new Atari box start today is inspired by the Atari 2600 and we'll play both classic Atari games. As a more modern ones the new home console be released next to bring. It's expected to sell for between 250 and 300 dollars and a six year old earned eleven million dollars in just a year. By reviewing toys on YouTube Forbes says he's one of the highest paid you to mercy and his family have been making those videos since he was in preschool his parents say they we'll shut it all down a moment Ryan says he wants to quit. Now not a bad gig at all. Does protect let's have a great day.

