Transcript for Apple users spent nearly $1B on apps between Christmas and New Year's

Today's tech bytes are massive appetite for apps apple says customers spent. Also billion dollars on apps are purchases within them between Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve. On New Year's Day alone they spent 300 million dollars in the App Store that's a new record. Alexa will soon offer extra help around the kitchen after requiring some new cooking skills if you own an Amazon at though he'll be able to control your microwave with your voice but you must have a Smart microwave integrated with the new Alexa support. Amazon plans to add other appliances later. And if you're looking for love try and dating after this weekend apps like Tinder fumble match say there's always a search the Sunday after New Year's Day. And if you want to be successful they say you need a solid profile with photos that show you smiling with no kids or pets way to be honest yeah. Good luck dating desert tech might have a great day.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.