Transcript for AT&T first to announce 5G network for consumers and businesses

In today's tech bikes in the next generation of wireless technology AT&T will begin rolling out five G wireless service this year starting in Dallas Waco and Atlanta I'm she is about ten times faster than forgy. The other major wireless networks also promise a fight G network of AT&T is a first announced the official rollout. A legal victory for movie database I MDB. A federal judge says website doesn't have to remove actors ages 2016 a law was passed in California saying the site did have to remove actors ages at their request. But the federal judge's ruling says that law is unconstitutional. Because those ages amount to free speech. And a botched analogy is getting a make over before it's official. Public released yet the mold you making folks have have announced that there proposal lobster will be fixed to have that correct ten legs instead of think. Does you tech bytes.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.