Transcript for Auto-correct bug in iOS 11.1 frustrates iPhone users

In today's tech sites frustrated iPhone users a bug in their phones new operating software is changing lower case eyes to capital raise and a question mark. Apple says the problem can be fixed through the keyboard settings by adding a tax replacement the company says it'll fix a problem in future update. A sent Chad outage triggered a millennial meltdown yesterday with users worldwide not being able to connect to the app for at least four hours the unexplained outage triggered a flood of complaints on Twitter no less. No word from snaps out on what caused the outage. And one too many on fulfill cravings for McDonald's favored has inspired a brand you have the price check app lets you know when the ice cream machine at your local McDonald's is out of service. If you just need to have that Oreo nick Larry the apple find the closest Mickey VA's with the workings soft serve machine. Is a real world problems. Those you're attacked by soft.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.