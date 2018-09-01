Transcript for Calls for GoPro CEO to step down as company shares drop

It's a basic rights calls for go pro CEO to go. Cummings shares fell more than 30%. At one point yesterday that followed news go pro is shutting its drone division and cutting its workforce and reports say the company may put itself up for sale. Giving up pizza delivered to your house is about to take each future restrict her. It's a hug and tell it are teaming up to make self driving vehicles that can deliver your pizza and possibly even make it well. No way they could begin testing the vehicle in just a few years and the suitcase of the future. Won't make your pizza for years but their forward CX one will calling around the airport and hotel not quite delicious though. Into the same technology is self driving vehicles that facial recognition so it sticks with you no word yet on what it'll cost you though they effect bites of the day.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.