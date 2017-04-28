Transcript for College student credits his Apple watch with for saving his life

In today's tech by a college student credits his apple lots with helping to save his life Casey Bennett was in a crash hanging upside down and couldn't reach has fallen. But he knew that by pressing the watches side button for six seconds it would dial 911 it also alerted his emergency contacts. Apple says it's just glad he's okay they're called his dad before him. Nintendo has announced its new hand held gaming system it's called. The two DOS XLA ten it was touting its true large displays new controllers and a small light size. It hit stores in late July price ten. 150 bucks and streaming services are changing more than how we listen to music at. That's right new research shows sounding musical interest are getting shorter because fast forwarding and skipping it's easy with services like pandora and Spotify may get this an eighties instrumental intro is ran for an average of twenty seconds today just five. Those your tech bytes.

