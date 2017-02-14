Transcript for Comparing Verizon Wireless and T-Mobile unlimited data plans

In today's tech likes a wireless wars heating up and you're winning. Just today after Verizon brought back unlimited data plans including HD video. She mobile matched that deal and then T-Mobile said Kashmir outside they went beyond that offering two lines and a shared plans for a hundred bucks a month. That's fifty dollars less than Verizon haven't gotten and a half and apple stuck opens today at a record high listing by investors optimistic about the tenth anniversary iPhone later this year not many existing iPhone users upgraded last year but the seven. Brought new converts into the apple pulled in both groups. May be ready to upgrade this year. And as super John Maginnis carry people is ready to take its first passengers is so the Chinese drone has now made more than 200 successful test flights it flies itself with room for just want passenger but it might be a few years until we see here at home desert expects.

