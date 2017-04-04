Creating a video game to help children fighting cancer

Dr. Timothy Cripe, a pediatric oncologist, had a bright idea that might help some of his patients stay positive in what can be an overwhelming experience.
4:58 | 04/04/17

Transcript for Creating a video game to help children fighting cancer

Dr. Timothy Cripe, a pediatric oncologist, had a bright idea that might help some of his patients stay positive in what can be an overwhelming experience.
