Transcript for Cyber Monday online shopping boom tops $6 billion

In today's tech by the online shopping boom on Cyber Monday to get shoppers spend more than six and a half million dollars that's one billion more than last year the other big change by the way. I shop and buy Smartphone reached an all time high this year 40% of shoppers use their phone to search or buy items. I tablets are no longer talking holiday wish list as CNET survey finds that. For the first time since 2013 tablets are behind Smartphones 35% of people wishing for a Smartphone compared to 32% who want the tablet and scientists at Harvard and MIT have built an artificial muscle. Think can lift 1000 times its own weight. The design promises to revolutionize robotics giving them super strength with dexterity yet the technology has potential to be used everywhere from inside our bodies. To outer space even less broke. There's so those are tech bytes.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.