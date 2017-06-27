Transcript for New cyberattack causes mass disruption globally

Lock the country's second largest pharmaceutical company confirmed this afternoon that they had its computer network with compromise. And they global cyber attack the cattle worth based company says it is now investigating the incident. But it has not revealed what information may have been accessed Merck has locations around the world including the Ukraine that is where the new outbreak. A malicious data scrambling software caused huge disruptions that affected that you're off. And officials in the Ukraine say be cyber attack is responsible for intrusions into the country's power grid banks. And government offices Ukraine's prime minister says the country's vital systems are not affected but he shipping group based in Copenhagen. Claims all branches of its business have now been damaging growing number of companies and agencies across sealed for now reporting that they have been attacked by ransom where. Which are programs that whole day in a hostage until it payment is made.

