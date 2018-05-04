Delta Airlines discovers data breach

The company found that customers' payment information may have been exposed to hackers.
0:51 | 04/05/18

Delta Airlines discovers data breach
In today's tech bytes of data breach at delta they airline admits some customers payment information may have been compromised. Delta says a cyber attack took place over two weeks last fall. And that no other personal data was involved. The company will make up for any all unauthorized purchases because of the breach. Apple is reportedly developing an iPhone with a curved screen and touch less control us. Bloomberg reports users will be able to move the finger close to the screen to carry out various functions in the display would curve inward from top to bottom. And dinner is jumping on to the boomerang bandwagon. Dating at this testing Tinder loops in Canada users can upload videos from their iphones and trim them into 22 loops inside out. No word on when or if it's coming to users in the US and those are tech sites approximately. Yeah I.

