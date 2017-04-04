Transcript for Doctor hopes to develop video game to help kids virtually 'fight' their cancer

So basically we have the ability to create the entire human but at least let it looks like from the inside. Flying around there and try to have done it themselves at least started in the courtroom we're not going be desolate the aorta they see a big leukemia cell. Lou amidst the red blood cells soon barking up their visa renewed fire away and it blows up. And we can look around us behind us flowed again seek out we're all of those looking at cells keep going after them. Down the vessel amidst all the red blood cells. Fire away working itself trying to get rid of all those key missiles that cells in the body we can make this virtual reality he can be multi layer. Other friends family or other strangers even help the patient like their own. Cancer which is some that would be very helpful to them so here we are in the bone room. If you may know. Most looking as those actually spawning a bone marrow that this is simulating that so we're really. Going after an all out warfare here against Kenya's own room rate at its source where these cells come from so the idea of course to get a mall so fire away at those. And these key is some may be harder or easier killed pain what's programs so. And it looks like we're getting close to indicating the mall I think it may be only one they're bottoms fiery attack. And then the patience well are we see is normal red blood cells and patients cancer free.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.