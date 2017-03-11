Droves of people wait for the new iPhone X

More
The estimated wait time for an iPhone X ordered on Apple's website today is 3 to 4 weeks.
1:28 | 11/03/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Droves of people wait for the new iPhone X

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":50911305,"title":"Droves of people wait for the new iPhone X","duration":"1:28","description":"The estimated wait time for an iPhone X ordered on Apple's website today is 3 to 4 weeks.","url":"/Technology/video/droves-people-wait-iphone-50911305","section":"Technology","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.