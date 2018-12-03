Elon Musk talks of a future space flight to Mars

Musk said at a conference that SpaceX ships built to go to Mars could take test flights as early as 2019.
0:51 | 03/12/18

Transcript for Elon Musk talks of a future space flight to Mars
It's an insect bites and the mission to Mars SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk says we're getting close to taking the first steps towards the red planet. He told a self myself let's conference in Austin that he's Mars space ships will be ready to take short test flight. By the first half of next year. The Major League is coming to social media if FaceBook has signed a deal to exclusively stream twining five baseball games this season. All the games will air on weekday afternoons the first game is the Mets vs the Phillies that'll be on April 4. Well now it's your chance to ride the road to super marry a Nintendo has teamed up with Google Maps. To use the cartoon character as your navigator if you change the airline con on your screen into a car you'll be given the option to how to become a Mario Kart avatar. And doze ID tech site I have a great day.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

