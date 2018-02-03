Transcript for Equifax massive data breach impacts additional 2.4M people

In today's tech bytes more victims in the massive Equifax data breach the company says an additional 2.4 million people were compromised last year. The total is now about 148. Billion Equifax says the new victims' names and driver's license information were affected. Jaguar has unveiled its first all electric SUV 2019 I'd case. Takes direct aim on the task was model lacks the all wheel drive I pace will be able to travel 240 miles on a single charge. Where the price tag of just over 87000. Dollars. And if you're trying to convince someone to cut back on self face you can set a new study that finds Celsius. Make your nose look bigger comedy go researchers say the short distance from the camera combined with a wide angle alliance created a fun house mirror back distorting the size. But once mountain. But does he attacked by a great day.

