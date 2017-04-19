Transcript for Facebook enhances picture capabilities

It's a basic let's face look enhancing your camera's capabilities Mark Zuckerberg unveiling Facebook's next big thing augmented reality set examples adding imaginary steam tear coffee or at a map and hit man to your pick. Sure after run as Zuckerberg showed up here right now on the platform is only available to developers. Well sap that is trying to fight off competition from FaceBook stepping up its filter game going 3-D needs filters include. A sparkling rainbow blooming flowers and floating phrases like OMG and cute. All of which I'm sure this will be saying he isn't no you just have to tap on the screen snapshot says that it lenses will be updated daily. Here's any waste of time that works a major update to Google Earth its new Voyager feature. Includes stories and let you explore interest in places. Other features a lie to get more information about location or view it in 3-D just in time for Earth Day this weekend those deer tick bites.

