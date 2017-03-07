Transcript for Facebook helps users find Wi-Fi locations

In today's tech vice FaceBook is making it easier for mobile users to stay connected its new find Wi-Fi feature helps users pinpoint Wi-Fi hot spots near businesses that have shared their information on their FaceBook pages but they can only pinpoint those businesses that have actively opted into the service. And Samsung will start selling refurbished galaxy note seven phones this Friday but only in South Korea. The batteries that sometimes exploded and caught fire have now been replaced this version is reportedly intended for fans of the galaxy note series the eight is expected later this year. And finally apple is joining the cause to help preserve the nation's parks this month only to tech giant is donating one dollar from every apple paid register the National Park Foundation. But only applies to purchases made at the company's stores website or App Store. Those your tech bytes of a great day.

