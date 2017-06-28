Facebook hits 2 billion monthly users

More
CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced Facebook has passed the 2 billion users milestone.
0:51 | 06/28/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Facebook hits 2 billion monthly users
In today's tech by two billion and counting that's how many people check into FaceBook at least once a month. More than a quarter of the world's population so what's next for FaceBook. But planning Wi-Fi centers and giant Jones to bring Internet to developing countries and your robot from England is being called the best robot in the world because. It pours pints of beer. Yeah so it was developed by the university robotics students they say they robot poll finds just as well as a human Bartash. Perfect pour. And a three year old boy from New York City is making history as the youngest person ever to get a 3-D printed arms Isaak cruises arm stopped developing in new hero so his doctor printed out a new prosthetic. For just about a hundred bucks this is awesome he also printed handlebar attachments. Burton Isaacs bike to low costs will allow Isaac to easily get replacements those your tech sites.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48321531,"title":"Facebook hits 2 billion monthly users","duration":"0:51","description":"CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced Facebook has passed the 2 billion users milestone.","url":"/Technology/video/facebook-hits-billion-monthly-users-48321531","section":"Technology","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.