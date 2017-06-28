Transcript for Facebook hits 2 billion monthly users

In today's tech by two billion and counting that's how many people check into FaceBook at least once a month. More than a quarter of the world's population so what's next for FaceBook. But planning Wi-Fi centers and giant Jones to bring Internet to developing countries and your robot from England is being called the best robot in the world because. It pours pints of beer. Yeah so it was developed by the university robotics students they say they robot poll finds just as well as a human Bartash. Perfect pour. And a three year old boy from New York City is making history as the youngest person ever to get a 3-D printed arms Isaak cruises arm stopped developing in new hero so his doctor printed out a new prosthetic. For just about a hundred bucks this is awesome he also printed handlebar attachments. Burton Isaacs bike to low costs will allow Isaac to easily get replacements those your tech sites.

