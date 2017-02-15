Facebook launches stand-alone TV app to compete with YouTube

App will allow users to watch videos from their friends and liked pages.
Transcript for Facebook launches stand-alone TV app to compete with YouTube
In today's tech bikes FaceBook is looking to go head to head with YouTube the social media giant is planning to release a standalone TV app. The apple allow users to watch videos from their friends and their liked pages it'll also recommend videos based on those already viewed. For an erection and patients check out the world's first commercial flying car. The car complies with all air and road safety regulations around the world bugs you'll need a pilot's license. And nearly 400000 dollars delivery so we'll start at the end of next year. I can worth it to the house of the traffic jams and for Nokia what some are calling the biggest tech comeback of all time. The return of the Nokia 3310. Also affectionately called the Nokia brick. The photo was a favorite at the turn of the millennium at almost indestructible with a long lasting battery it will sell for about sixty bucks and will be unveiled later this month. Those Utah by.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

