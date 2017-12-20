Transcript for Facebook tagging tool can find your face

In today's tech vice FaceBook student tagging tool it'll find your face even if you worn tactic in a photo and also tell you if someone is using your picture on a phony account. He could turn off feature if you don't want it but you can also ask that photo be removed. All right so the latest list of the worst computer passwords it does have some surprises. Last status as 123456. And password topped the list as always but let me in its cracking the top ten for the first time. Football still out there but less popular also need to lists this year is I love you. Finally sound you wouldn't expect remembered. And up to cut a deal imitating the iphone's default ringtone and so they owner says the burden BellSouth the ring tone when he gets upset which happens when they leave the costs addition blazes this is what you get those insect bites.

