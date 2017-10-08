-
Now Playing: Facebook to hire 3,000 workers to monitor content
-
Now Playing: Facebook unveils 'Watch' video tab
-
Now Playing: New security warning of chips falling out of credit cards
-
Now Playing: Samsung announces rugged version of the Galaxy S8
-
Now Playing: Google fires employee behind controversial anti-diversity memo
-
Now Playing: Consumer alert: How to stay safe selling goods on apps
-
Now Playing: Robots could be flying planes by 2025
-
Now Playing: Tinder couple whose 3 years of messages went viral enjoys first date in Hawaii
-
Now Playing: iPhone 8 could replace touch ID with facial recognition
-
Now Playing: GrubHub buys rival Eat24 from Yelp for $288 million
-
Now Playing: Adults riding in rear seat of car less likely to use seat belts: Survey
-
Now Playing: Is social media causing depression in teens?
-
Now Playing: Glitter iPhone cases recalled after causing burns
-
Now Playing: MixBin Electronics recalls mobile phone cases
-
Now Playing: Mobile phone battery sparks fire midflight
-
Now Playing: HBO is facing a major cyber attack
-
Now Playing: Twitter reveals new subscription option that will promote users' tweets
-
Now Playing: New warning about summer's hottest app
-
Now Playing: Amazon is hiring
-
Now Playing: Apple factories to be built in the US