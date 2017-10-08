Transcript for Facebook unveils 'Watch' video tab

It's a basic rights FaceBook launches a new video service today it's called watch and allows users to view original contest. So fart offerings include a slate of reality shows and a live Major League Baseball game. Let's weeks programming is available on mobile desktop and Facebook's TV apps. Wal-Mart is seeking a patent for a new video system that would keep tabs on customers facial expression after about this it's believed to the. The system could be used to scan for unhappy shoppers. Who could be helped by a store employee. It presumably could also monitor what items are making customers happy while. And here's a handy hacked to get some more sound out of your iPhone Galen Twitter user found hidden in the music settings as a mode called the late night. He hit that and you should hear a big jump in volume for a preference on how bad exactly does your tech bytes.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.