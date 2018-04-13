Transcript for Gmail redesign in the works

It's an insect bites change it's coming to Gmail. Google confirmed it's working on a new design for its popular email service the new Gmail have a new look and this news feature that gives you the ability to remove an email from your inbox until later. More relevant date. It appears the home pot isn't selling well. Apple has cut production of the voice assistant to made we demand according to tech reports the home pod has only 10%. Of all Smart speaker sales. Compared to -- 3% for the Amazon and echo devices. And Mercedes-Benz is joining the subscription car service business. The company started a pilot program in Philly and Nashville in June customers will have access to a fleet of available cars through an app for a fixed monthly fee. No word on the price it similar plan to BMW and Porsche can cost more than 3000 dollars a month. While desert expects.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.