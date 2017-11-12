Transcript for Green Monday online sales begin

In today's tech bytes today and green Monday but not nearly as popular Cyber Monday they are lots of new online sales and deals. Amazon target Wal-Mart and even eBay offering discounts on tech gadgets and other products TVs and speakers are up to 60% off. In case you missed it FaceBook appears to have axed one of its oldest features the ticker which used to summarize your friends' activities seems to have been. Quietly removed the ticker wasn't without controversy send users debit that creep her feet when it first launched six years ago. And the latest study on personal computer security finds that men are almost three times as likely to use password. As their passwords and women your phone in. How women on the other hand are more likely to use their lovers names in their passwords and more than a third of us. Only change their passwords when a site says we have to those your tech by these antigens that.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.