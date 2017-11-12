Green Monday online sales begin

More
While not as popular as Cyber Monday, there are still plenty of new online sales and deals.
3:00 | 12/11/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Green Monday online sales begin
In today's tech bytes today and green Monday but not nearly as popular Cyber Monday they are lots of new online sales and deals. Amazon target Wal-Mart and even eBay offering discounts on tech gadgets and other products TVs and speakers are up to 60% off. In case you missed it FaceBook appears to have axed one of its oldest features the ticker which used to summarize your friends' activities seems to have been. Quietly removed the ticker wasn't without controversy send users debit that creep her feet when it first launched six years ago. And the latest study on personal computer security finds that men are almost three times as likely to use password. As their passwords and women your phone in. How women on the other hand are more likely to use their lovers names in their passwords and more than a third of us. Only change their passwords when a site says we have to those your tech by these antigens that.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":51713700,"title":"Green Monday online sales begin","duration":"3:00","description":"While not as popular as Cyber Monday, there are still plenty of new online sales and deals. ","url":"/Technology/video/green-monday-online-sales-begin-51713700","section":"Technology","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.