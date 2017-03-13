Transcript for Huge number of Twitter accounts are not operated by humans

In today's tech bikes and a huge number of Twitter accounts that are not human to. Nearly 320 million monthly active users in a new study claims up to 15% of them are run by box that can like and read tweets. Well Google and leave lyzard taking Smart we're to a whole new level of companies join forces for Smart jacket. The commuter connects to your Smartphone via Bluetooth and allow them where to get directions adjust the volume of their muse agreed that answer without. It's out this fall for 350. Dollars match known that at all and an Internet pioneer this talk about what concerns him about the way. Ten murders Lee is credited with creating the world wide web 28 years ago he says it took the things a troubling him the most are people losing their personal data. And fake news we can agree on this elect can't keep its own to twenty years. He means it. Who happened earlier tech wreck in Latin.

