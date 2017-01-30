Transcript for First Images of Google LG Smart Watches Released

And today's tech bikes the company that makes this bit is apparently not fiscally fit. Reports say that that they could soon lay off up to 16100 workers. Amid slumping sales at about 10% of the workforce the move is expected to save around 200 million dollars and we're getting a glimpse of the new Google LG Smart watches expected to be launched next week new images of the android watched show a one point two inch round display and a slightly larger sports version. They're expected to start at about 250 bucks looks good. At a Texas woman renting a copy of the movie deep water horizon got a little something extra you see when she opened her dvd from a local red box rental kiosk. She found a hundred bucks there was also I note tucked inside from a man who calls himself Marcos saying he gives 100 dollars every week to a stranger. As an act of charity also a selfless good deed there you go out of those attacked by its. Have a great day.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.