Transcript for New iPhone X officially hits the market in 2 days

In today's tech bikes two days before the iPhone ten officially hit the market the reviews are in and they're pretty positive yet managed to edge display is drug universal acclaim reviewers say the face ID works most of the time. Any mold he's are being called a killer feature if not the bit gimmicky. Battery life said to be mediocre. A glitch in a code update is being blamed for locking users of Google docs out of some of their files on Tuesday they error cause a program to label some documents as abusive. Which triggered a term of service violation. And then at 360 degree camera wry low is now on sale for 500 dollars. What sets it apart from similar cameras is it's software its moves out videos even if the camera. Was moving or stays focused on an object as the camera moves right now works only with iphones and android version is coming pretty soon. And you can feel like you're really there or since did everything that those insect bites.

