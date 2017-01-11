-
Now Playing: Buzz builds as iPhone X available for preorder
-
Now Playing: Apple's most expensive iPhone ever sells out within minutes
-
Now Playing: Apple iPhone through the years
-
Now Playing: Google CEO to 'drop everything' over emoji debate
-
Now Playing: New iPhone X officially hits the market in 2 days
-
Now Playing: Latest satellite launch by SpaceX is successful
-
Now Playing: Apple engineer reportedly out of a job
-
Now Playing: Latest iPhone sells out quickly in overnight pre-orders
-
Now Playing: Twitter to ban ads from Russia's RT, Sputnik
-
Now Playing: Tesla helps turn power back on in Puerto Rico
-
Now Playing: Twitter promises greater transparency with political ads
-
Now Playing: Jet to battle Amazon with new private label brand Uniquely J
-
Now Playing: New problems reported for the Google Pixel 2xl smartphones
-
Now Playing: New study raises questions about kids' privacy and smart watches
-
Now Playing: Inside look at Apple's new store in Chicago
-
Now Playing: Facebook tests new subscription model for Instant Articles
-
Now Playing: WhatsApp's 'Live Location' allows you to track yourself