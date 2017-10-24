Transcript for Jet to battle Amazon with new private label brand Uniquely J

In today's start by Wal-Mart heats up its battle against Amazon with the new private label business and retail giant online store jet dot com has launched uniquely. The rental offered fifty cure rated products from cleaning products to coffee. Three major wireless carriers have announced big discounts on the new iPhone ten sprint is offering 350 dollars. Verizon and T-Mobile 300 all require at least and trade and apple begins taking pre orders this Friday. And Amazon is offering details about the 238 and trees it received in hopes of landing the company's second headquarters. Those entries came from 43 states Washington DC and Puerto Rico. Meanwhile a group from Little Rock flew this banner over Amazon's home city of Seattle saying hey Amazon. It's not you it's us they say Little Rock doesn't want the traffic and Amazon headquarters would bring. A little shade from Little Rock desert egg whites have a great day.

