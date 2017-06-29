-
Now Playing: June 29, 2007: The new iPhone is here
-
Now Playing: Facebook hits 2 billion monthly users
-
Now Playing: Amazon Prime day 2017
-
Now Playing: New cyberattack causes mass disruption globally
-
Now Playing: Number of Facebook users hits 2 billion
-
Now Playing: Facebook reportedly getting into television
-
Now Playing: Record robocalling fine
-
Now Playing: Apple to share secret iPhone repair machines
-
Now Playing: Apple is rumored to soon announce the release of its Siri-powered smart speaker
-
Now Playing: Sony debuts Spider Man gameplay trailer at E3 convention
-
Now Playing: Xbox One X to drop in November
-
Now Playing: Walmart asks employees to voluntarily deliver packages on their way home from work
-
Now Playing: Apple unveils HomePod smart speaker
-
Now Playing: Apple's first original TV series, 'Planet of the Apps'
-
Now Playing: Yahoo shareholders approve sale to Verizon
-
Now Playing: Tech stocks rebound
-
Now Playing: Samsung Galaxy S8 vs. Apple iPhone 7
-
Now Playing: Twitter unveils site redesign
-
Now Playing: A group of parents attempt to keep smartphones out of the hands of children
-
Now Playing: Uber founder resigns