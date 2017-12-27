Transcript for Library of Congress will no longer archive every tweet

Today's tech sites The Library of Congress will no longer are high the text of every tweet. The decision has largely because of the dramatic increase in Twitter activity since the collection began. Selected tweaks will still be collected mostly based on events like elections. And it tests a pickup truck is on the way CEO Elon Musk says he is diet can make it and its next on the list after the model why that crossover suvs are scheduled for either 2019. Or 20/20. A must says a pick a movie about the size of the board F 150. Or a little larger pretty cool. And the top selling product at Amazon in any category this holiday season was apparently Amazon's own Smart home device the echo dot. Amazon says millions were sold and the dot is temporarily sold out and meanwhile the most popular recipe request from the digital assistant elects not. It was for chocolate chip cookies yum islands those your tech bytes. I don't great today.

