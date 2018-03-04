Mail drone crashes in a not-so-special delivery

Plans to deliver mail via a drone in a Russian town came crashing to Earth.
0:42 | 04/03/18

Video Transcript
Transcript for Mail drone crashes in a not-so-special delivery
And plans to deliver mail via drone in a Russian talent didn't quite go as planned Elena aircraft test voyage ended. When it smashed into although all shortly after take off. The Russian postal officials are blaming the crash. I'm the company that makes the drowned when it was at the wrong home is that the problem I guess when you do a test flight that's not the way wanted to do that that's not a you wanted to do you know.

