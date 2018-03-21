Transcript for Mark Zuckerberg acknowledges 'mistakes' made in privacy scandal

FaceBook CEO Mark Zuckerberg now admitting mistakes after our privacy scandal involving a trump connected data mining firm. It's the first time we're hearing from Zuckerberg since news broke. The Cambridge analytic and may have improperly obtain information from fifty million FaceBook users to try and sway the election. Says they spoke will now investigate apps restrict developers data access and much. Make sure users understand which apps they're allowed to access their information from.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.