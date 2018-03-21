Mark Zuckerberg acknowledges 'mistakes' made in privacy scandal

More
The Facebook CEO outlined steps to ensure it won't happen again.
0:28 | 03/21/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Mark Zuckerberg acknowledges 'mistakes' made in privacy scandal
FaceBook CEO Mark Zuckerberg now admitting mistakes after our privacy scandal involving a trump connected data mining firm. It's the first time we're hearing from Zuckerberg since news broke. The Cambridge analytic and may have improperly obtain information from fifty million FaceBook users to try and sway the election. Says they spoke will now investigate apps restrict developers data access and much. Make sure users understand which apps they're allowed to access their information from.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":53918395,"title":"Mark Zuckerberg acknowledges 'mistakes' made in privacy scandal","duration":"0:28","description":"The Facebook CEO outlined steps to ensure it won't happen again.","url":"/Technology/video/mark-zuckerberg-acknowledges-mistakes-made-privacy-scandal-53918395","section":"Technology","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.