Transcript for Minecraft Now Available on Apple TV

In today's tech bytes a new platform for the popular video game mine crafts now available on apple TV he can get the new version of my craft. For nineteen dollars and 99 cents at it comes with seven pieces of downloadable content so you can customize your creations. If you're looking to grab Nintendo's an ES classic edition before the holidays today is the day. It comes preloaded with thirty classic Nintendo game. Today it's available for sixty dollars in limited supplies and best buy only in store not online. A study finds it's no accident that the number of iphones that are dropped smashed or other ways broken goes up sharply when there's a new models available. It's called it may upgrade effect iPhone users apparently subconsciously need to justify getting the new version. So they just get more careless with the old ones so there's an excuse you don't need to invite anyone if you're Oakland in days those are her let's have a great day.

