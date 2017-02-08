Transcript for MixBin Electronics recalls mobile phone cases

In today's tech by the big recall iPhone case mix been electronics which makes the liquid glitter filled cases is recalling more than a quarter million of them that's after reports of severe chemical burns. And skin irritations when the cases break 24 people have reported injuries. I was on the set to hire thousands of the employees today on the spot a job fairs across the country the retail giant says it's looking to fill 50000 open positions fulltime and part time. From sorting and packing. Up to management. And Ford is making its newest mustang more neighborly you might say that here's what the mustang GT usually sounds like. Why. And the 2018 mustang has a quiet modes scene I have to annoy your neighbors and listen. The quiet mode button makes the engine half as loud well thank you neighbors and those your check back a great day.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.