T-Mobile fined $40 million over false ring tones

The company admitted to misleading customers into thinking their calls were going through in rural areas by broadcasting false ring tones.
0:51 | 04/17/18

Comments
Video Transcript
Transcript for T-Mobile fined $40 million over false ring tones

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

