Transcript for T-Mobile Releases Update to Prevent Recalled Phones from Charging

In today's tech I think it's Nicki tells about those Samsung phones that can catch fire T-Mobile customers who still have the galaxy note sevens are out of luck. The carrier issued a software update that prevents the phones from charging. Eighteen T Verizon and sprint will soon send out similar updates new video shows at Kessel auto pilot predicting a crash. That beeping noise was a radar technology in a Tesla. The company confirmed to radar in its car sense of the SUV in front was slowing down. Everyone involved in the crash. Told me okay. At Netflix is helping parents who want their kids in bed early on New Year's team went on demand countdown it's mom and dad came to leave them at any time to give the kids the feeling. They've stayed up late to ring in the new year. But actually just 4 PM yeah kids. Around that party producers are right here us.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.