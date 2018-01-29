National 5G network could be in the works

The Trump administration is considering creating the network to provide faster service and protect against malicious internet actors.
Transcript for National 5G network could be in the works
In today's tech bike to nationalize five G mobile network could be in the works. Ax US reports that trump administration is considering creating that network to provide faster service it would also be a way of guarding against China and other malicious Internet actors. Final decision on it still months away. Carmakers are hitting a major speed bump in their race to develop self driving cars. The drivers themselves a new poll finds a full two thirds of Americans are uncomfortable with the idea of leaving the driving to a robot. The poll says women are less inclined to let go out of that steering wheel. And Elon Musk is selling more than just electric cars you can now buy a flame thrower from his boring company. They go for 500 bucks apiece only 20000 of them will be sold. Companies also selling thirty dollar fire extinguishers to go with the flame third has a good idea to you would think losers are right.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

