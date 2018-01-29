-
Now Playing: Live-testing Nissan's Brain-to-Vehicle technology at CES
-
Now Playing: NY senator wants suicide-bomb-detecting technology at transit hubs
-
Now Playing: National 5G network could be in the works
-
Now Playing: Walmart to sell e-books with Japanese firm Rakuten
-
Now Playing: Apple will give users control over iPhone slowdown issues
-
Now Playing: Apple HomePod release date set for Feb. 9
-
Now Playing: Hottest gadgets from the Consumer Electronics Show
-
Now Playing: Netflix exceeds expected subscriber growth
-
Now Playing: Inside the first Amazon Go store
-
Now Playing: Amazon Go store opens today
-
Now Playing: Cellphone carriers kicking off 2018 with big deals
-
Now Playing: Instagram feature shows when users are active
-
Now Playing: Google's viral selfie art app raises privacy concerns
-
Now Playing: Apple ships first batch of HomePod units
-
Now Playing: 'We want to help America,' Apple CEO Tim Cook says of pay $38 billion tax repayment
-
Now Playing: Ferrari plans future release of electric supercar
-
Now Playing: Boeing to design, build military space plane
-
Now Playing: Ford powers up for electric cars
-
Now Playing: How well does the iPhone X withstand a fall?
-
Now Playing: Facebook announces overhaul of News Feed