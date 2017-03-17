Transcript for Netflix to get rid of its 5-star rating system

And today sect likes phasing out stars at Netflix in the ratings that is starting next month the streaming service will be getting rid of the five star rating system. They'll be replaced by a simple thumbs up or thumbs down. Netflix call star ratings old fashioned get ready for little more character space on Twitter it'll soon stopped counting links. As well as photos toward that 140 character limit Bloomberg says the change couldn't come within the next few weeks. Twitter has been mulling this move for a while at today's Google doodle celebrates Saint Patrick's Day at features two's camera high five each other as they pass and a small island. That's seen by the way based on a remote island off the Irish coast got lots of attention that's appearing in Star Wars the force a weekends. Expected to be in the next star were so well no known or well spoiler alert. And fits your tech bytes now I know.

