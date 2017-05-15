Transcript for Number of cyberattack victims in Europe not rising as feared: Europol

A worldwide cyber attack is likely to get even bigger today the so call want to cry went somewhere virus has already affected hundreds of thousands of computers. More than 150 countries it exploits a flaw in an older brewers and of Microsoft windows. Many companies and organizations have an updated operating systems yet the bug won't let users access their files unless they pay a fee to the hackers. Although it has brought major companies in Europe to a standstill. Do you have paid the ransom. I think you know 2030000. Worth of dole is only. I would never recommend that you pay. Around some could you do with a bunch of crooks who have another they don't do with a promise to do and erect. Experts warn won a crime may spread this week as more people were turned to work. After the weekend president trump has ordered Homeland Security to look into who's responsible for the global cyber attack. Microsoft says Homeland Security may not have to look very far the company's president says the code to exploit the flaw was developed. By the National Security Agency. And then leaked to the public he says an essay should have worked with Microsoft to fix the problem rather than stockpiling the code for its own purposes he says a leak was inevitable.

