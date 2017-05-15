Transcript for New partnership hopes to make self-driving cars a reality

In today's tech bike in a partnership that's hoping to make self driving cars a reality who have this teaming up with way MO which is owned by Google's parent company. The companies are revealing very few details about the deal to launch self driving car pilots. Let's key rival Hoover has already been working on self driving technology. MasterCard is working to speed up transactions where this chip cards such transactions can take several seconds which can seem like minutes with long line behind you. MasterCard Figurs if you can make the transactions faster more businesses will adopt the chip card terminals. Nike has put some soul into some of its iPhone cases you can help protect your act on seven with cases modeled on the bottoms of some of Nike's iconic footwear price tag. 35 bucks. There should be fine but can you run with the iPhone McCain sold at an upward battle hello hello. Though they're checked by have a great day.

