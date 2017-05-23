People turn to Twitter to find loved ones in wake of Manchester attack

Local residents and hotels also used the social media site to offer a safe space to stay following the deadly attack that killed 22 and injured 59.
0:53 | 05/23/17

{"id":47578139,"title":"People turn to Twitter to find loved ones in wake of Manchester attack","duration":"0:53","description":"Local residents and hotels also used the social media site to offer a safe space to stay following the deadly attack that killed 22 and injured 59.","url":"/Technology/video/people-turn-twitter-find-loved-wake-manchester-attack-47578139","section":"Technology","mediaType":"default"}
