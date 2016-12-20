-
Now Playing: Becky Worley Gets a Shock During Wearable Tech Fashion Show
-
Now Playing: Sports Bras: Does New Tech Mean More Comfort?
-
Now Playing: Google Accused in Lawsuit of Silencing Employees
-
Now Playing: Minecraft Now Available on Apple TV
-
Now Playing: Amazon Echo Sells Out Online
-
Now Playing: New Platform Available for 'Minecraft'
-
Now Playing: Woman Finds Man She Believes Could Be Long-Lost Half-Brother: Part 2
-
Now Playing: Man Abandoned as Baby in Manger Searches For Family: Part 1
-
Now Playing: Russia's Digital Fingerprints on Election Hacking Code
-
Now Playing: The Must-Have Toy on Children's Christmas Lists Can Put the Entire Family's Privacy at Risk
-
Now Playing: Amazon's 1st Successful Drone Delivery in the UK
-
Now Playing: Hackers Attack Yahoo Users
-
Now Playing: Yahoo: Hackers Stole Information From Over 1B Accounts
-
Now Playing: Amazon Releases Prime Air Video Showcasing Drone Technology
-
Now Playing: A Company is Seeking an Emoji Translator
-
Now Playing: Apple's Wireless AirPods Now Available
-
Now Playing: Coming Soon: 3D-Printed Cars
-
Now Playing: Best Buy Employees Buy Boy Nintendo WiiU
-
Now Playing: Facebook and Instagram Introduce New Video Tools
-
Now Playing: GPS Leads Family Stranded on Snowy Mountain Road