Transcript for New Platform Available for 'Minecraft'

In today's tech bikes in your platform for the popular video game mine crafts now available on apple TV you can get the new version of my craft. For nineteen dollars and 99 cents and it comes with seven pieces of downloadable content so you can customize your creations. If you're looking to grab Nintendo's NES classic edition before the holidays today is the day. It comes preloaded with thirty classic. Nintendo games today it's available for sixty dollars in limited supplies at best buy only in store not online. A study finds it's no accident that the number of iphones that are dropped smashed or other ways broken goes up sharply when there's a new models available. It's called let me upgrade affects iPhone users apparently subconsciously need to justify getting the new version. So they just get more careless with the old one so there's an excuse you don't need to invite anyone if you're Oakland and days those are correct let's have a great day.

