Transcript for Qualcomm accuses Apple of infringing on 6 patents

In today's tech sites and you battle for apple. Qualcomm is now on asking the government to hold old iPhone sales and imports accusing. Apple of infringing on six patents to companies says apple is using its technology. And refusing to pay apple says Qualcomm is overcharging. And if you paid five dollars to the FAA to register your drum beat may be eligible for a refund the US Court of Appeals says requiring registration violates federal lol the FAA is not allowed to make rules regarding model aircraft. The agency must also delete any data users provided. And Nike says it won't be long before you can shop for new sneakers at an unexpected spot. On is to Graham within that 700 million people use against them every month the sports carmaker it chugging through each old new group of younger customers predict who own those are kept by. Have a great day.

