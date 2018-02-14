Transcript for Sam's Club offers free shipping

It's a basic like Sam's Club is now jumping on to the free shipping bandwagon at taking direct aim not at arch rival Costco and Amazon Sam's Club now says it's offering free shipping. On 95% of its online merchandise with no minimum order size for stamps plus members. Your Gmail is about to take on a life of its own Google is rolling out new technology that enables the senators of emails automatically update the messages. For incensed that he of a flight confirmation email your email would automatically update if the itinerary changes and if you're looking for love on his downtime today. Well there's an app for that yet dating apps like bumble. And tender police say there's a big surge in use today Tinder says there was a 20% increase in usage last year on Valentine's Day and not. Now. People keep slipping does your check back.

