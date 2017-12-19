Samsung expected to unveil new Galaxy S9 smartphone

More
Details like the price and upgraded features for the Galaxy S9 are likely to come in the following weeks.
0:52 | 12/19/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Samsung expected to unveil new Galaxy S9 smartphone
In today's tech by Samsung next big thing is on the way. The new galaxy S nice Smartphone will reportedly be unveiled in February. Details like the price and the new phone's features are like little emerged in the coming weeks did US nine is expected to go on sale in March. Scientists are developing plants that produce light. I just a faint glow but enough to illuminate streets parks even our homes so far the experiments have been successful with spinach arugula and Cahill. And if you check oppose more than three times today you may be suffering from self hiatus. Yeah apparently that's actually a thing. Researchers say it's a real mental condition for people were obsessed with taking southeast. It's based on factors like social competition. And attention seeking and you'll know who your. We don't mind I don't know man and I'm I don't know not a single person those who protect rights of a great day.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":51879591,"title":"Samsung expected to unveil new Galaxy S9 smartphone","duration":"0:52","description":"Details like the price and upgraded features for the Galaxy S9 are likely to come in the following weeks.","url":"/Technology/video/samsung-expected-unveil-galaxy-s9-smartphone-51879591","section":"Technology","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.