Transcript for Samsung expected to unveil new Galaxy S9 smartphone

In today's tech by Samsung next big thing is on the way. The new galaxy S nice Smartphone will reportedly be unveiled in February. Details like the price and the new phone's features are like little emerged in the coming weeks did US nine is expected to go on sale in March. Scientists are developing plants that produce light. I just a faint glow but enough to illuminate streets parks even our homes so far the experiments have been successful with spinach arugula and Cahill. And if you check oppose more than three times today you may be suffering from self hiatus. Yeah apparently that's actually a thing. Researchers say it's a real mental condition for people were obsessed with taking southeast. It's based on factors like social competition. And attention seeking and you'll know who your. We don't mind I don't know man and I'm I don't know not a single person those who protect rights of a great day.

