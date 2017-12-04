Transcript for Samsung's Bixby assistant delayed until spring

It's nice check might Samsung's answer to Syria it's called vick's be able to voice assistant won't be ready when the new galaxy Smartphone ships next week in fact to US customers it may not be able to use vick's me until later in the spring. Samsung did not provide a reason for the delay. FaceBook messenger has debuted a new tool it now supports group payments similar event know and PayPal this means users can Nelson. Send or receive money between groups of people. He can't he is for things like splitting the bill or perhaps pitching in for gift the services free of charge. And a college and use of Spotify has gone by yes she made a special play list to dump her boyfriend. The titles were read out. Do you still want to kiss me because I'm kinda love and someone else. But we can still be friends via said he got a good laugh fortunately doesn't have sense of humor and they are parents are those or tick bite at a great day.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.