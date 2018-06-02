Space X Falcon Heavy Rocket set for first test launch

More
Tesla Roadster automobile will be launched into space as cargo on the giant rocket.
0:52 | 02/06/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Space X Falcon Heavy Rocket set for first test launch
In today's tech like SpaceX is cranking up the power its falcon heavy rocket is set for its first test launch today. Eventually it's meant to send spacecraft to the moon Mars and beyond. A Tesla Roadster car owned by SpaceX mosque Elon Musk. Will be the rocket's cargo and someone in Florida selling it gently used SpaceX rocket on Craigslist the price for the orbital launch vehicle. Nine point nine million dollars of our. Best offer one dollars. Something that even mind a seller says you have to bring your own tugboat to pick it up. And when the lights went out and high school wrestling tournament in saint George Utah this cell phones came out. Gather spectators turned on their flashlights so the final matches could be played. You might say the fans actually shed new light on the reds on the wrestlers those are your tech by. Have a great day.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":52867128,"title":"Space X Falcon Heavy Rocket set for first test launch","duration":"0:52","description":"Tesla Roadster automobile will be launched into space as cargo on the giant rocket.","url":"/Technology/video/space-falcon-heavy-rocket-set-test-launch-52867128","section":"Technology","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.