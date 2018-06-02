Transcript for Space X Falcon Heavy Rocket set for first test launch

In today's tech like SpaceX is cranking up the power its falcon heavy rocket is set for its first test launch today. Eventually it's meant to send spacecraft to the moon Mars and beyond. A Tesla Roadster car owned by SpaceX mosque Elon Musk. Will be the rocket's cargo and someone in Florida selling it gently used SpaceX rocket on Craigslist the price for the orbital launch vehicle. Nine point nine million dollars of our. Best offer one dollars. Something that even mind a seller says you have to bring your own tugboat to pick it up. And when the lights went out and high school wrestling tournament in saint George Utah this cell phones came out. Gather spectators turned on their flashlights so the final matches could be played. You might say the fans actually shed new light on the reds on the wrestlers those are your tech by. Have a great day.

