Sean 'Diddy' Combs faces new sex trafficking allegations in latest lawsuit

Sean "Diddy" Combs faces new sex trafficking allegations in a lawsuit filed on Wednesday by a former porn star.

Adria English, who performed under the name Omunique, says in the lawsuit she "has lived her adult life with the memories of being trapped in a cycle of sex trafficking she never asked to be a part of and was chosen because Defendant Combs knew he could groom her."

This is at least the tenth lawsuit filed against the rap mogul alleging physical abuse and sex trafficking. Combs settled a lawsuit in November that was brought by his ex-girlfriend Cassandra "Cassie" Ventura accusing him of sex trafficking and sex assault.

Combs apologized in a video statement in May after surveillance footage surfaced that appeared to show him attacking Ventura in a Los Angeles hotel in 2016, saying his actions in the footage were "inexcusable" and that he took "full responsibility." Los Angeles County prosecutors declined to pursue charges against Combs after the video's release. He has denied the sexual misconduct allegations in the lawsuits.

According to the latest lawsuit, English met Combs while she was working as a dancer at a club in New York. Her then-boyfriend, an aspiring model, auditioned for Combs' company Sean John and was told he could work if English agreed to dance at parties Diddy hosted in the Hamptons and in Miami, according to the lawsuit.

"Plaintiff did not agree to a lifetime of aftermath of being used as a sexual pawn for the pleasure and financial benefit of others," the lawsuit says.

In this Sept. 15, 2023, file photo, Sean "Diddy" Combs attends an album release party in New York. Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images, FILE

English claims she was made to drink alcohol and consume drugs and then "passed off" to be sexually assaulted, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit, filed in the Southern District of New York, also names a woman who English claims facilitated Diddy's alleged sex trafficking operation. The complaint compares her to Ghislaine Maxwell, who was convicted and sentenced to prison for recruiting and grooming sex abuse victims for the late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The woman "was to Defendant Combs as Ghislaine Maxwell was to Jeffrey Epstein," the lawsuit said. It added that without the "woman using her inherent good will as a woman to gain the trust of another woman, coordinating and acting as an avatar for Defendant Combs, Defendant Combs would be unable to execute his corrupt sex trafficking organization."

Jonathan Davis, an attorney for Combs, denied the allegations in a statement to ABC News.

"No matter how many lawsuits are filed it won't change the fact that Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted or sex trafficked anyone," the statement said. "We live in a world where anyone can file a lawsuit for any reason and without any proof. Fortunately, a fair and impartial judicial process exists to find the truth and Mr. Combs is confident he will prevail against these and other baseless claims in court."

The woman accused in the lawsuit of facilitating the alleged sex trafficking operation did not immediately respond to ABC News' request for comment.