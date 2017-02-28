-
Now Playing: SpaceX announces planned private trip around moon in 2018
-
Now Playing: Amazon's Alexa is becoming a better listener
-
Now Playing: Wendy's adding self-order kiosks
-
Now Playing: New cell phone technology will hopefully speed 911 response times
-
Now Playing: A big change to Facebook Live
-
Now Playing: Google is expanding its carpool service Waze
-
Now Playing: 7 potentially habitable exoplanets discovered
-
Now Playing: Smartphone distraction is increasing auto insurance rates
-
Now Playing: Pope issues warning to teens about dangers of texting
-
Now Playing: SpaceX celebrates successful launch from historic NASA launch pad in Florida
-
Now Playing: Home security cameras being hacked into and streamed live online
-
Now Playing: Successful SpaceX launch makes history
-
Now Playing: Penn State students participate in dance marathon
-
Now Playing: Drone sales increase as does the number of drone stalking incidents
-
Now Playing: AT&T now offers unlimited data plans
-
Now Playing: Facebook unveils job postings feature
-
Now Playing: Nokia bringing back their popular cellphone from 2000
-
Now Playing: Facebook launches stand-alone TV app to compete with YouTube
-
Now Playing: Comparing Verizon Wireless and T-Mobile unlimited data plans
-
Now Playing: Major wireless companies return to offering unlimited data plans